Wayne S. Hamilton, 85, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Wayne S. Hamilton, age 85, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon O’Brien officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be in St. Mary’s cemetery. Mr. Hamilton passed away unexpectedly on Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021 at his home.