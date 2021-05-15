Wayne S. Hamilton, 85, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Wayne S. Hamilton, age 85, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon O’Brien officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be in St. Mary’s cemetery. Mr. Hamilton passed away unexpectedly on Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021 at his home.
Wayne is survived by his son, David Hamilton and his wife, Laura, of Milton, VT; a sister, Gail Johnson of Trenton, FL. He is predeceased by his brothers Keith, Earl and Clifford Hamilton; Two sisters Fey Carney, Beverly Harnist.
Wayne was born on December 9, 1935 in Massena, the son of Clifford and Agnes (Redmond) Hamilton. Wayne graduated from OFA in 1955. He worked for Newell Manufacturing as a machinist for 48 years. Wayne Married Phyllis L. Ward on June 28, 1958 at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Father Degone officiating. She predeceased him in 1995.
Wayne enjoyed woodworking and repairing things and was an avid bowler.
