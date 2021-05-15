Zoo New York hosts Military Appreciation Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday Zoo New York celebrated men and women in uniform, past and present.
Active duty members, and veterans got free admission as part of the zoo’s Military Appreciation Day.
In addition to visiting the animals, the 10th Mountain Division Band kept families entertained.
Kids were able to climb into army vehicles and three military kids were recognized by the zoo as part of Month of the Military Child, which ended in April.
“Fort Drum has brought so much to the North Country, the zoo specifically, and Watertown as a whole. Thank you to the service men and women in the community and Fort Drum. Climb to glory!” said Joshua Baughn, Director of Marketing and Development of Zoo New York.
The event was sponsored by Koguts Contracting.
