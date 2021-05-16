Canada starts talks on border reopening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Canadian officials are starting talks on reopening the U.S. / Canadian border after more than a year of closing it to non-essential travel.
A report by Bloomberg News says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has government officials working with public health to find ways to reopen safely.
This comes as our neighbors to the north are dealing with the aftermath of a COVID-19 surge and shutdown in Ontario.
They are also working to increase their vaccination rate, which is far behind the United States’.
One preliminary idea on how to reopen the border is vaccine passports, electronic documents similar to New York’s Excelsior Pass, which provides proof of vaccination.
Canadian government officials point out these discussions are just getting started, so we likely wont see a reopen happen immediately.
