CDC, FDA say COVID vaccine is safe for pregnancy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Good news if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant: a recent study shows that the COVID vaccine is safe.
The CDC and the FDA say that the COVID vaccine has no effect on fertility. So women who are pregnant or planning on becoming pregnant can receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines without worry.
Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn of Samaritan Family Health Network supports the latest findings.
“There is no effect on reproductive ability, on the placenta, on future fertility from people who have had the COVID shot,” said Dr. Wetterhahn.
Dr. Wetterhahn says getting COVID while pregnant creates a higher risk of serious illness, making it more important for pregnant women to get vaccinated.
