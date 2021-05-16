Governor Cuomo updates New York on state’s vaccination progress

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As the number of COVID vaccine doses administered in New York passes 17.5 million, Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program Sunday.
He took a moment to remind people all New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. Second appointments will be scheduled after being administered the first shot.
People who want to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
“The vaccine is the weapon that can win the war, and the faster everyone takes in, the faster we can continue to safely reopen our economy and get back to a new normal,” Governor Cuomo said.
“We are continuing to work with community leaders and organizations to make the vaccine accessible to more New Yorkers, but we are seeing a lag in vaccinations and I remind everyone that we cannot get complacent with COVID. The vaccine is safe and effective, and the process is as seamless as it can be. You just have to show up at one of our sites across the state, roll up your sleeve, and help bring us a step closer to victory against the virus.”
So here’s the breakdown statewide:
- Total doses administered - 17,555,423
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose - 61.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series - 51.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 49.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 41.6%
And in the North Country:
- 213,425 have at least one vaccine dose
- 193,586 have a completed vaccine series
Out of the 443,795 COVID vaccine doses received in the North Country, 398,899 have been administered. That means 89.9% of those doses distributed have made their way into someone’s arm.
Only two New York regions have a higher percentage of doses administered than the North Country: the Mid-Hudson with 91.1% administered, and Central New York with 92.8% used.
