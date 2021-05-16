Grant secured to Raise the Roof on Lowville’s Progress Industries Building

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Raise the Roof! That’s the goal of The Arc Oneida-Lewis Chapter.
The Arc is a human services organization that provides employment to people with and without developmental disabilities.
When The Arc found themselves in need of a new roof this winter, they struck a deal with the Couldsplitter Foundation, where if they raised $25,000. They also secured a matching grant.
Well they achieved that goal, and more! With a check, and the money fundraised, The Arc Oneida-Lewis Chapter has earned $68,000 for the new roof.
Representatives of the Couldsplitter Foundation got to check out one Arc facility Friday, where employees were hard at work.
“Part of our mission is to improve the lives of individuals and this seemed like a really great fit! What they’re doing here is incredible work, and everybody is being so supportive. And having the opportunity to tour around today, and see firsthand the individuals who are working here, was really a special opportunity for me,” said Chanelle Palyswiat, Director of the Cloudsplitter Foundation.
The new roof is going on the Progress Industries Building in Lowville.
