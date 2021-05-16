Marie J. Rafter, 82, of Madrid

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marie J. Rafter, age 82, passed away on Thursday evening, May 13, 2021 at United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton, NY. Friends and family are invited to call on Tuesday May 18th, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid. Funeral services for Marie will be held 10:00 AM on May 19, 2021. A graveside service will take place in Madrid Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Face coverings and social distancing will be observed for those who plan on attending calling hours and services.
Marie was born on February 24, 1939 in Potsdam the daughter of Eugene and Nora (Bush) Planty. She married Robert J. Rafter on August 10, 1968 in the Madrid Methodist Church. Marie was employed at various jobs, cleaning house, and working in restaurants and eventually at Moon Gate Nursing Home as a Nurse’s Aide. She belonged to the Madrid Rescue Squad Auxiliary, Madrid Fire Department Auxiliary, and member of TOPS. Marie was also an avid bowler. After her husband passed away she was always out and about the community.
Marie is survived by her sons Clarence Planty and wife Jane of Madrid; Homer and Elma Rafter of Madrid; Wayne, Wade and Jody Lynn Planty; step-children, Kimberly Foote and William F. Hayes, grandchildren, Bobbijean, Cheyanne Rafter, and four step-grandchildren; Daniel Autry-Agen and Katie, Jenna Hunneyman, Kirsten Autry, Cassandra Autry-Agen and Dustin Young. Several step great-grandchildren children, nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marie’s memory to Madrid Rescue Squad. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.