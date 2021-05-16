Marie J. Rafter, 82, of Madrid

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marie J. Rafter, age 82, passed away on Thursday evening, May 13, 2021 at United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton, NY. Friends and family are invited to call on Tuesday May 18th, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid. Funeral services for Marie will be held 10:00 AM on May 19, 2021. A graveside service will take place in Madrid Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Face coverings and social distancing will be observed for those who plan on attending calling hours and services.