Neighbors say squatters are to blame for Watertown fire Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A small fire broke out at an abandoned building in Watertown Sunday evening and neighbors say they suspect squatters are to blame.
A passer-by saw flames and smoke coming from a house on Overlook Drive around 7:30 PM.
When firefighters arrived, they say they were able to knock out the small fire within minutes.
Officials say there was no power going to the building and the source of the fire was a small cooking appliance.
They say squatters have been known to stay in the house.
There is no structural damage to the home. There will not be an investigation.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.