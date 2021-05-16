Sunday D. Deskins-Zehr, 74, of Felts Mills

FELTS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sunday D. Deskins-Zehr, 74, of Burnash Ave., Felts Mills, passed away at home on May 14, 2021.
She was born on November 30, 1946 in Redwood, NY, daughter of John and Natalie (Stewart) Paddock. Sunday graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy.
She went on to become an LPN and worked at the Black River Medical Center and retired from Carthage Area Hospital where she worked for several years.
She married Dean L. Zehr, of Lowville, on May 25, 2002 in the Town of LeRay and the couple resided in Felts Mills. Dean retired from Fort Drum in 2010.
Sunday enjoyed reading, she worked part time as a homecare nurse and she ran Sun Dance Ranch for many years.
Among her survivors are her husband, Dean L. Zehr, Felts Mills, two daughters and a son in law, Jill and Peter Hall, Nokesville, VA, Karen Irvine, Staunton, VA; four granddaughters, two grandsons, three great grandsons; a brother, Preston Paddock, FL; two sisters, Jackie Boshart, NC and Tracy Paddock, Theresa, several nieces and nephews and her beloved husky, Loki Bear.
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home. It was her wish to donate her body to Upstate Medical University Anatomical Gift Program in Syracuse. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Felts Mills Cemetery.
Donations may be to Immaculate Heart Central.
