Sunday D. Deskins-Zehr, 74, of Felts Mills

Among her survivors are her husband, Dean L. Zehr, Felts Mills, two daughters and a son in law, Jill and Peter Hall, Nokesville, VA, Karen Irvine, Staunton, VA; four granddaughters, two grandsons, three great grandsons; a brother, Preston Paddock, FL; two sisters, Jackie Boshart, NC and Tracy Paddock, Theresa, several nieces and nephews and her beloved husky, Loki Bear.