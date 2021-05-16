Sunday Sports: Watertown Rapids Baseball ready to start season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Baseball will be back at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds this summer with the Watertown Rapids back in action after a 2020 season lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With less than 3 weeks to go until their season opener at home against Utica on June 3rd, the Watertown Rapids front office is busy behind the scenes making preparations for the upcoming 2021 season.
“Yeah, so big time preparations right now. We’re getting the tickets ready, we’re selling our group sponsor, our group packages, we’re selling our sponsorships. We’re also preparing for a couple theme nights that we think are gonna be really big. Of course we have a Military Appreciation night, we’ll have a First Responder night, Health and Wellness night, but we also have an Agriculture Night and a Pride night that are really, really growing and we’re seeing a lot of interest from the community in those nights,” said Nick Czerow, the Watertown Rapids General Manager.
Not only will baseball be back, but fans will be as well with the Rapids allowed to have 825 fans in the park for games with a 33% capacity following both state and CDC guidelines.
”What that says right now is we can have a vaccinated section where people can sit at 100% elbow to elbow like everyone’s use to doing and then we can also have an unvaccinated section where it’s just, you know, people just have their social distancing as well and then the masks in that space. But we are able to welcome both fans in and we’re excited to have people back,” said Czerow.
Czerow says while the Rapids roster is almost full, the team is still in search of a few pitchers to fill out the roster and adds fans will be seeing some local players suiting up for the Rapids this year.
”Ryan Peters namely. He’s a Watertown guy that’s gonna be coming to us this year. We also have another guy that’s not announced yet, but we’ve worked with his father the past couple years, and I think he’s gonna be a great addition for us. We’re providing some more talent from the area and we’re actually getting talent from all around the country, too. Our West coast guys are growing. We’re getting a lot more southern talent as well,” said Czerow.
Czerow says to get tickets for the upcoming season people can visit the team’s website or call the office at 315-836-1545.
The team will also have a mobile ticketing platform up sometime within the next week as well.
The JCC Men’s Golf Team finished 2nd in the Region 3 Golf Tournament at Turning Stone in Verona.
Niagara took the team title with a 693 score, followed by the Cannoneers with a 709.
Sam Arrigo finished 2nd overall with a 166 total and Ryan Blevins came in 3rd with a 169 2 day total.
Both golfers were named first team all region.
The Cannoneers advance to the national tournament which will be held June 7th through the 11th at Chataqua Golf Glub in Jamestown, New York.
