Caroline Thomasine Lafian, 54, of Fowler

Caroline was a loving member of all family gatherings, holidays and adventures. Mom was the first one to sell raffle tickets and support programs with Caroline by her side. In 2002, after her mom died the Fowler#58 IRA became Caroline’s new home. She was welcomed and loved by so many. Actually a “favorite”. Caroline was happiest playing with her best friend “Chatty”- her monkey, doing wooden puzzles, connecting her blocks, shopping, swinging and getting fast food, especially French fries. She loved outings and adventures in her community and spa days for nails and hair. Staff always coordinated transportation and time with Vicki for visits to Vermont or a day trip in Malone or Potsdam.