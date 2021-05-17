Caroline Thomasine Lafian, 54, of Fowler

FOWLER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Caroline Thomasine Lafian, age 54, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 14, 2021 due to a chronic illness. A dear friend and caregiver was by her side. She was born to the late Natalie and Mike Lafian, her devoted parents, on March 4, 1967. She was predeceased by her sister Linda K. Cope of Franklin TN in 2011.
She is survived by her sister, Vicki Lafian McDonald (Tom) of Sheldon VT, nephew, Ashley Cope (Merrill) of Thompson Station TN, nephew, Wade McDonald (Jami) of Swanton VT, niece, Marleigh McDonald, of Portsmouth NH, four great-nieces, a great nephew and several cherished first cousins. She also leaves behind her devoted and loving friends and family at her Fowler NY IRA and St Lawrence County ARC.
From birth Caroline overcame many developmental challenges. She grew into a loving, happy and sweet girl that always shared her smile. Sheltered by her family and lacking educational opportunities her parents became her advocates for change. Through a lot of hard work and dedication programs for special education began in Public School. She attended elementary self- contained classrooms and then as an adult participated in Day-hab programs in Potsdam and Canton NY and some summer day- camps, while still living at home.
Caroline was a loving member of all family gatherings, holidays and adventures. Mom was the first one to sell raffle tickets and support programs with Caroline by her side. In 2002, after her mom died the Fowler#58 IRA became Caroline’s new home. She was welcomed and loved by so many. Actually a “favorite”. Caroline was happiest playing with her best friend “Chatty”- her monkey, doing wooden puzzles, connecting her blocks, shopping, swinging and getting fast food, especially French fries. She loved outings and adventures in her community and spa days for nails and hair. Staff always coordinated transportation and time with Vicki for visits to Vermont or a day trip in Malone or Potsdam.
Over the last days and years, the Fowler IRA and St Lawrence County ARC have been Caroline’s home and support. They have provided compassion, care, love, safety, treatment so she could live her best life in an independent setting. Our family wants to thanks all staff and caregivers that have touched Sweet Caroline’s life. You are appreciated and recognized for your dedication. Loved by all - rest well Caroline, heaven received a true angel.
Donations in Caroline’s memory can be made to The ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence, 6 Commerce Lane, Canton NY 13617.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Caroline on Thursday, May 20th at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur NY 11:00-12:30pm
There will be a graveside funeral service on Friday May 21st at 11:00 am in Massena, NY at the New Pine Grove Cemetery.
