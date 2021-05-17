County fairs can open - with distancing

NEW YORK (WWNY) - County fairs are a go this summer.
That was among the reopening announcements Gov. Andrew Cuomo made in New York City Monday. County fairs were all shut down last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calling them “a big part of upstate New York,” the governor said county fairs “are all allowed to open up to the capacity of six-feet social distancing.”
Local departments of health will issue permits for fairs and the state Department of Health has to approve plans for events with over 5,000 people.
Private operators of fairs can set additional rules, as can local governments if the venue is government-owned.
