Ernestine J. Lee, 87, of Watertown and formerly of Oswegatchie

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ernestine J. Lee, age 87, of Watertown and formerly of Oswegatchie, passed away on May 17, 2021 under the loving care of her family and hospice.
Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. The family has requested no calling hours or services. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Ernestine was born on April 23, 1934 in Parishville, one of many children born to Walter and Amanda (Lottie) Wilson. She attended the Parishville Central School and married Robert P. Tebo in 1952. Mr. Tebo passed away in 1998 after 46 years of marriage.
Ernestine enjoyed writing poetry and singing the spiritual songs she wrote. She has published two books and has received several awards regarding her poetic writings. She also enjoyed crocheting in making blankets for friends and family. She also was a former Cub Scout Den Mother, and was a member of the Oswegatchie First Baptist Church, having served as the Treasurer and was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary.
Her survivors include seven children and their spouses, a step-daughter, Edith Joyce (Bill) Mallette, daughters Carol (Brian Abrams) Aityassine, Roberta (Greg) Kroeter, and sons Bob (Kim) Tebo, Gilbert (Sue) Tebo, Kevin (Betty) Tebo, and Rodney (Brenda) Tebo, along with surviving siblings, Lloyd Wilson, Ken Wilson, Louie Wilson, Nancy Harper, Betty Kingsley, and Joyce Planty. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ernestine is preceded by the death of her husbands, Robert Tebo, Harold Bridge II, and Kenneth Lee and also by many of her siblings.
Donations in her memory may be made to a Cancer Fund of your choice.
