Firefighters help deliver baby

TOWN OF PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was an unusual call for firefighters out of Northpole.
Late Saturday morning, volunteers got a call to help deliver a baby at the Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia.
Five firefighters from Northpole arrived to find a woman who had just given birth to a baby boy.
“It was one of those calls that we don’t get a lot of, but it was great to participate in because of bringing a new person into this world,” said Captain Scott Alexander, Northpole Fire Department.
“I’m glad I was a part of it. It’s nice to be able to get out and help people. They call us, we go, we help them, and it just helps their day go a little bit better,” said Chris Hanlin, firefighter.
Also part of the team was Guilfoyle Ambulance.
Firefighters believe mother and baby are doing well.
