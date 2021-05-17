CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gail Crabtree, 68, of Canton, NY and Redington Beach, FL, passed away on May 13th after an extended hospital stay.
She was born in Potsdam in 1952 to the late Wallace D. and Audrey Conant Guthrie. In 1967, when she was in high school, her parents built the Canton Dairy Queen, which has been run by her family up to the present day.
While attending St. Lawrence University she met and married Eric W. Crabtree and they had a son, Joshua. After she and Eric graduated in 1974 he joined the U.S. Air Force. They were transferred often, eventually living in eight different states. The couple divorced in 1992.
She then moved to Redington Beach where she sold real estate. After the death of her sister, Gwen, in 1999, she took over the operation of the family Dairy Queen. She was instrumental in getting it re-built after the building was destroyed by arson three years ago.
Gail had a big heart and she was extremely generous with everyone around her. She had a great deal of sympathy for anyone going through difficult circumstances and often went to great lengths to help them out.
She enjoyed playing trivia and spending time at the beach, but most of all she loved being around good friends and family, especially her two beloved granddaughters.
She was predeceased by her parents, Wallace and Audrey, her brother, Gary Guthrie, and her sister, Gwendolyn Putman.
She is survived by her son Joshua and his wife Rainbow, of Canton, her granddaughters, Autumn and Dharma Crabtree, her devoted partner of more than 25 years, Ronald Young, her niece, Jessica Putman and her brother-in-law, John Putman.
There will be no calling hours or service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.lung.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.