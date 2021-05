BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for Viva A. Hall 93, of Town of Rutland who passed away at home on February 11, 2021, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Maple Hill Cemetery, Town of Rutland. Memorial luncheon will follow at the Rutland Congregational Church.