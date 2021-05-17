James H. “Jimbo” Potter, 51, of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - James H. “Jimbo” Potter, 51, of State Route 3, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
James was born on January 26, 1970 in Carthage, New York, son of the late James H. and Anna M. (Largett) Potter. He attended Carthage Central School.
Over the years he was employed by Crooks Memorial in Carthage, Tiny’s Tire (Carthage Tire) in Carthage and PL Gaetano Transportation in Watertown. He was a dedicated member of the Natural Bridge Fire Department for 27 years.
He loved hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his twins and family. When he could, he enjoyed his time spent running calls with the Natural Bridge Fire Department.
Survivors include twin sons, Roger Joseph Potter and Raymond James Potter, both at home in Natural Bridge; four brothers, Welcome Potter of Carthage; Danny Potter of Star Lake; David Potter of Star Lake; and Ronald Potter of Carthage; and one sister, Annette Stevenson of Star Lake.
He is predeceased by two brothers, Francis Potter and Raymond Potter.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in the Community Center of the Natural Bridge Fire Hall, with the Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy, Jefferson County Fire Chaplain, officiating.
Memorial donations can be made to his sister’s PayPal account nakidfairy2000@yahoo.com to assist the family with expenses incurred due to James’ untimely passing.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
