POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Lawrence “Larry” Loomis, 54, of Potsdam passed away peacefully at his residence on January 3rd, 2021 while under the care of his family and Hospice and Palliative care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Larry is survived by his “10 children” (rescued pets), his parents Maurice “Joe” and Veronica Loomis, Patricia and James Noah; his sisters Kimberly Loomis, Tammy (Keith) Sapp and Dana (Scott) Thomas; his brother Mark (Kim) Green; his nieces Courtney, Chelsie, Veronica, Breanne and Alyssa; his nephews Tyler, Brian, Mark Jr., Joey, Keith Jr., Colby and Brayden; several great nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents Maurice and Virginia Loomis and maternal grandparents Gerald Taylor and Dorothy Gifford.
Larry was born August 8th, 1966 in Potsdam to Maurice Loomis and Patricia Taylor. He attended Potsdam Central School, a true Potsdam Stoners, and graduated in 1984. After graduation, he moved to California where he attended Los Angeles Harbor College for 2 years. He later moved to Georgia where he met James Durham and relocated to Vermont before returning home to Potsdam. Larry was a dog groomer and later launched his own business in Potsdam, Dogs Best Friend, doing what he loved most. Larry later closed his business and worked at Canton Animal Clinic before he became ill. Larry’s most favorite pastime was his pets and his quest to rescue all animals. Larry enjoyed spending time listening to NCPR, relaxing to his favorite music, visiting with his family and many friends, going “leaf peeping” in the fall and loving life his way.
Larry was a beloved friend to many and leaves behind a family that was very proud of him and loved him dearly. He was world renowned for his quick wit, lack of patience, not holding back his opinion and a knack for telling it like it was. Larry had a laugh you could not ignore when you were in his presence and a sense of humor that was unforgettable.
Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Saturday, May 22nd from 2-4 pm. Following that there will be a bench dedication to Larry at Ives Park at the gazebo at 4:30 pm. The bench will then be located in Larry’s memory at the Potsdam Dog Park. Contributions in Larry’s memory can be made to the Potsdam Community Dog Park @ 17 Madrid Ave. Potsdam, NY 13676. The family extends thanks and appreciation for the many expressions of love and kindness shown during our time of bereavement.
