Lawrence “Larry” Loomis, 54, of Potsdam

Larry was born August 8th, 1966 in Potsdam to Maurice Loomis and Patricia Taylor. He attended Potsdam Central School, a true Potsdam Stoners, and graduated in 1984. After graduation, he moved to California where he attended Los Angeles Harbor College for 2 years. He later moved to Georgia where he met James Durham and relocated to Vermont before returning home to Potsdam. Larry was a dog groomer and later launched his own business in Potsdam, Dogs Best Friend, doing what he loved most. Larry later closed his business and worked at Canton Animal Clinic before he became ill. Larry’s most favorite pastime was his pets and his quest to rescue all animals. Larry enjoyed spending time listening to NCPR, relaxing to his favorite music, visiting with his family and many friends, going “leaf peeping” in the fall and loving life his way.