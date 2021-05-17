Marguerite C. “Maggie” Huot, 92, of Ogdensburg

Marguerite was born on November 11, 1928, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Horace and Malvina (Brady) Huot. She lived on King Street in Ogdensburg until she moved to St. Joseph’s Home in 2014. Maggie attended Holy Cross School in Ogdensburg and the Malone School of the Deaf. At Malone School of the Deaf, she learned lip reading and sign language. Maggie often taught other children she cared for the art of sign language. Through the years, Maggie knitted hundreds of mittens for the children of Ogdensburg. She received an award from the community for her achievement. Maggie loved children and was always ready to care for the young ones of the community when asked by their parents. Marguerite was employed at Standard Shade Roller Division of Joanna Western Mills, Co. for over twenty-five years until her retirement.