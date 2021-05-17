Marguerite C. “Maggie” Huot, 92, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Marguerite C. “Maggie” Huot, age 92, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 9:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Ms. Huot passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg. Marguerite is survived by a brother, Robert Huot of Leesburg, Florida; a sister-in-law, Anna J. Huot of Ogdensburg, NY and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by two brothers, Raymond Huot and Guy Huot and a sister, Theresa Schermerhorn.
Marguerite was born on November 11, 1928, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Horace and Malvina (Brady) Huot. She lived on King Street in Ogdensburg until she moved to St. Joseph’s Home in 2014. Maggie attended Holy Cross School in Ogdensburg and the Malone School of the Deaf. At Malone School of the Deaf, she learned lip reading and sign language. Maggie often taught other children she cared for the art of sign language. Through the years, Maggie knitted hundreds of mittens for the children of Ogdensburg. She received an award from the community for her achievement. Maggie loved children and was always ready to care for the young ones of the community when asked by their parents. Marguerite was employed at Standard Shade Roller Division of Joanna Western Mills, Co. for over twenty-five years until her retirement.
Donations may be made in Marguerite’s memory to the St. Joseph Foundation, 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
