65 new COVID cases reported in tri-county region since Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Since their last COVID-19 reports on Friday, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Monday that they have had another 65 new cases of the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 29 new infections since Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,985 cases of the virus.
Five people are hospitalized.
The number of remains at 85.
Officials said 6,758 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 25 new cases since Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,365 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths.
There is 1 person hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 95 cases are active and 7,174 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 11 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,306.
The death toll remains at 30.
Three people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,221 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
