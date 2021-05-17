New York lifts mask mandate for the fully vaccinated

NEW YORK (WWNY) - New York state is adopting the CDC’s guidance for not wearing a mask if you’re fuly vaccinated.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks both outdoors and indoors in most cases as of Wednesday.
“This comes at a good time for New York,” the governor said.
Wednesday is the day New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut had already planned to lift most capacity restrictions.
Fully vaccinated people also don’t need to maintain six-foot distancing.
People who are not vaccinated or who are immunocompromised still have to wear masks and maintain distancing.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.