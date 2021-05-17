7 News interview: Watertown City Council candidate Patrick Hickey

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We continue our interviews with the 10 candidates for 3 seats on the Watertown City Council.
Patrick Hickey sat down with 7 News anchor John Moore and says his main promise is to “listen first” to constituents.
He wants increased recreation, including use of the Black River, more investment in green energies, using technology to better connect residents to what’s happening with city government, and taking a hard look at middle management jobs within city government to determine if they are needed.
Watch Hickey’s interview above.
