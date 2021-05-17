Retired teacher writes children’s book

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A retired Carthage teacher, known as Mrs. Hickey to her students, has written a book for children.
The author, Lori Alyce Brown, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above with anchor Diane Rutherford.
The book, Before Heaven, is about the experiences a little girl has before her grandmother passes away. The book helps explain death to children.
A meet the author and book signing event is planned for May 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Carthage United Methodist Church.
To order a book, call Brown at 315-771-8633.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.