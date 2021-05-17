ShelterBox Ride makes comeback after a year off

HENDERSON HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - After a year off because of the pandemic, the ShelterBox Ride is back.
Organizers Gil Pearsal and Aaron Austin talked about the annual event on 7 News This Morning. You can watch their interview in the video above.
The ride raises money for ShelterBox USA, which provides people with shelter and other basic needs after a disaster. About 40,000 families were helped last year alone.
The ride is Saturday, June 5 at West View Lodge and Marina in Henderson Harbor.
A 53-mile ride starts at 8:30 a.m., a 25-miler at 9:30 a.m., and an 11-mile family ride at 9:45 a.m.
You can learn more and sign up at shelterboxride.com. You can also register starting at 7:30 a.m. the day of the ride.
