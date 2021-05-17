St. Lawrence County to host ‘family’ vaccination clinic

A nurse prepares a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19. (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | May 17, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT - Updated May 17 at 11:06 AM

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend where both a child and a parent can be inoculated together.

St. Lawrence County Public Health is calling it a Family Vaccination Clinic.

Both a child 12 to 17 years old and an accompanying parent or guardian can receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 at St. Lawrence University’s Leithead Field House.

You need to make an appointment and you can do that here.

A child not accompanied by a parent or guardian must have a filled-out parental consent form.

