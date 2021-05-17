St. Lawrence County to host ‘family’ vaccination clinic

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend where both a child and a parent can be inoculated together.
St. Lawrence County Public Health is calling it a Family Vaccination Clinic.
Both a child 12 to 17 years old and an accompanying parent or guardian can receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The clinic is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 at St. Lawrence University’s Leithead Field House.
You need to make an appointment and you can do that here.
A child not accompanied by a parent or guardian must have a filled-out parental consent form.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.