Sunshine & warm temperatures

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s almost as if we skipped spring and jumped right into summer.
Monday will be a lot like Sunday and maybe a couple degrees warmer.
It will be sunny with highs around 70.
There’s a very slight chance of showers overnight. Lows will be in the low 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
Highs will be in the mid-70s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It will be sunny on Wednesday, partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Thursday, and partly sunny on Friday.
There’s a small chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday. It will be partly sunny on Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-70s both days.
