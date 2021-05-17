SUNY Potsdam mourns death of Crane School of Music’s interim dean

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam and the greater Potsdam community are mourning the sudden death of Dr. Lonel Woods.
He was interim dean of the Crane School of Music, and the music director at 2 area churches: St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potsdam and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Colton
He died unexpectedly Monday morning.
In a message, SUNY Potsdam said, “For the past 12 years, Dr. Woods’ uplifting presence on our campus has been a source of inspiration for students, colleagues and community members alike. The impact Dr. Woods has had on the SUNY Potsdam and The Crane School of Music community cannot be overstated. His positive, approachable demeanor shone through wherever he went—whether in the classroom, in studio lessons, on stage, in campus forums or in the community.”
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras called Dr. Woods “a cherished member of the faculty and the community.”
A special memorial service will be held in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.