SUNY Potsdam mourns death of Crane School of Music’s interim dean

In a message, SUNY Potsdam said, “For the past 12 years, Dr. Woods’ uplifting presence on our campus has been a source of inspiration for students, colleagues and community members alike. The impact Dr. Woods has had on the SUNY Potsdam and The Crane School of Music community cannot be overstated. His positive, approachable demeanor shone through wherever he went—whether in the classroom, in studio lessons, on stage, in campus forums or in the community.”