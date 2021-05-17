WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Teri C. Augiano, 53, of Watertown, passed away May 17, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Teri was born on October 2, 1967 in Watertown, daughter of Franklin and Ann (Sagriff) Cean. She attended General Brown High School, transferred and graduated from Notre Damme High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Upon her return to Watertown she attended Jefferson Community College, then went on to obtain her marketing degree from Syracuse University.
On July 14,1995 she married Robert Augliano at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church.
Teri was employed in the sales department of LA Weight Loss before retiring, due to her health, in 2006. Previously she was employed in sales with Knowlton Bros. Specialty Paper Company.
Teri was devoted to her family. She especially loved her children and grandchildren. After her retirement she enjoyed photography, bird watching, playing word games on her phone and traveling; especially wintering in Florida.
Surviving besides her husband and parents, are two sons, Zachary Augliano, Manchester, CT, Vincent Augliano, Watertown, a daughter, Tahlor (Wil) Martinez, Sackets Harbor, a brother, David Cean, Watertown, four grandchildren, Thomas, Elliott, Maxwell and Jack.
Calling hours will be Friday from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held Saturday at 10 am at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Frank Natalie officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
In remembrance of Teri’s long and brave fight against MS it would be greatly appreciated if you wore a hint of orange in her honor.
