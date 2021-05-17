Troopers identify man who died in St. Lawrence County fire

STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Authorities have identified the man who died in a fire in the town of Stockholm near Winthrop Saturday night.
State police say 68-year-old Paul Sieradski was found dead inside his 21 Brookdale Road home by Brasher-Winthrop firefighters after they put a fire out there.
Initial reports were that someone was trapped inside the home. A state trooper and a Norfolk police officer tried to enter the home but were unable to home because of intense heat and smoke.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
