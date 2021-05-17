YMCA plans week of activities for families

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Family YMCA is participating in a nationwide event to try to get families off their phones and couches.
Samantha Hamilton is youth director at the Fairgrounds YMCA. She says the Y is turning National YMCA Healthy Kids Day into a week of activities.
Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
Monday, May 17 through Friday, May 21 will be filled with fun, healthy activities families can try virtually in their homes or outside.
You can find out more and sign up at watertownymca.org.
