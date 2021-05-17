Your Turn: feedback on mask guidance, Stefanik & food drive

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The CDC says fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings:
How do we know they are vaccinated? If anything, this pandemic has proven you can’t trust many people to do the right thing.
Chris Kostyk
No thanks. Will wear until it’s completely gone.
Tammy Dyer
You’re gonna discriminate against those who choose not to have it?
Brian Hoch
I don’t need their permission. Never did. I haven’t and won’t wear a mask.
Ashley Christine Deleel
North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was elected to the number-three leadership position among Republicans in the House of Representatives:
Congratulations to Congresswoman Stefanik. You’ve come a long way fast, so you know you’re on the right track.
Derrick Dalton
Not good to put in someone who panders to the Big Lie!
Nora Frateschi Miller
More than a year into the pandemic, many people are still struggling and food drives, like one in Gouverneur last week, remain in high demand:
I don’t think this is an indicator of how much people are struggling. You offer FREE anything, and people are going to come out in droves to get it.
Amy Campbell
I am SO glad to see those in the community that actually CARE enough to help others out!
Nichole Spivey
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.