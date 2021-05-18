After “record turnout” in Ogdensburg, the public library gets its funding

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A charged debate over public library funding helped fuel turnout for the Ogdensburg City School District vote.
With a tally of 792 to 405, residents agreed to an extra $225,000 dollars in funding to Ogdensburg Public Library, for a total of $350,000. School district superintendent Kevin Kendall called it record voter turnout.
The decision will make up the hundreds of thousands of dollars in library funding city leaders have slashed since 2017.
Without the influx of cash, there was worry that library would only be able to operate for about another two years.
Last month, Ogdensburg mayor Mike Skelly, said he would vote no on the funding proposition.
Voters also approved the Ogdensburg City School District budget, along with the purchase of buses, and a capital reserve fund.
