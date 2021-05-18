Arts All-Star: Rodger Premo

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rodger Premo started playing trumpet in the fifth grade but didn’t start taking it seriously until the eighth grade “and from then on, I’ve just been working my hardest at it whenever I pick it up.”
The trumpet player from Heuvelton Central is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.
He plans on attending SUNY Canton in the fall to study law enforcement leadership. He hopes to start out in small-town law enforcement, then become a sheriff’s deputy or a state patrolman.
