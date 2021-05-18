Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo has disclosed that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years.
The governor had declined for months to say how much money he made from writing “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
The disclosure of his big payday was made on the day his mandatory financial disclosures were due to a state ethics agency.
The book was published in October just as the state was seeing a deadly resurgence in infections.
Cuomo said he gave $500,000 of his profits to charity.
He has been accused of using members of his staff to help write the book, but says their work was voluntary and not on the state’s dime.
