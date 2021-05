COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for Paul and Mary Caster, longtime residents of Colton, will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Colton with Rev. Stephen Rocker presiding. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Paul and Mary Caster.