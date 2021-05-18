Highlights & scores: high school diamond action

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was plenty on the local sports schedule Monday including high school baseball and softball.
The big diamond at the Alex Duffy fairgrounds saw one such battle as Watertown entertained Carthage.
P.J. Fiddell was on the mound for the Cyclones. He recorded a strikeout to end the top of the first.
In the bottom of the first, Aaron Luther records his first strikeout of the game for Carthage.
The next batter is Anthony Rosso. He connects for a deep blast to left center. He ends up on second with a double.
Still in the first, Jake Lavin with a shot to third. Anthony Rosso scores on the hit.
The Cyclones look to score another but the runner gets caught in a rundown and is eventually tagged out at the plate: 1-0 Cyclones.
Watertown goes on to beat Carthage 7-6.
NAC baseball: Gouverneur vs. Massena
In game one of a doubleheader between Gouverneur and Massena, it was a pitchers’ duel between David Dubray and Gouverneur’s Jared Wilson.
In the top of the first, Connor Wood lines a single to left field but Dubray gets out of the inning, striking out the side.
Bottom of the first: Brennin Snyder puts the ball in play, Chris Paige advances to third. But Wilson also gets out of the inning -- with a K.
Holden Stowell tries to bunt. Dubray hustles off the mound for the diving catch, then doubles off the runner on a bang-bang play to first.
Paige with a line drive to the gap in center. He legs out a double to start the third inning for Massena.
After Tom McGregor walks and steals second, Emery Deshais rips a ball to left, scoring both runners.
Massena went on to win 4-1, but Gouverneur won the nightcap 11-10.
NAC softball: Norwood-Norfolk vs. Madrid-Waddington
Norwood-Norfolk was at Madrid-Waddington for Northern Athletic Conference softball.
The Flyers’ Chelsey Varney drives the ball up the middle. Breanna Ecstein scores. Flyers lead 8-0.
Madison Weaver is dealing a shutout, until Megan Burwell sends another ball through the middle, driving in two runs. Jackets are on the board at 8-2.
Adrianna Willard sends a fly ball that goes over the leftfielder and drives in another run. It’s 8-3.
Shelby Vallance drives the ball to left and comes all the way around to score on a triple and an error.
The Flyers go on to beat Madrid-Waddington 15-3.
Monday’s local scores
High school baseball
Watertown 7, Carthage 6
South Jefferson 12, Lowville 11
Belleville Henderson 4, Sackets Harbor 3
Beaver River 3, South Lewis 2
Thousand Islands 10, Lyme 0
Heuvelton 10, Edwards-Knox 8
Massena 4, Gouverneur 1
Gouverneur 11, Massena 10
Brushton-Moira 30, Chateaugay 2
Morristown, Hermon-DeKalb -- postponed
Lisbon 19, Madrid-Waddington 3
Salmon River 7, Potsdam 2
St. Lawrence Central 14, Parishville-Hopkinton 3
Canton 14, OFA 2
High school softball
South Lewis 7, Beaver River 4
LaFargeville 27, Copenhagen 12
Sackets Harbor 7, Belleville Henderson 4
South Jefferson 13, Lowville 7
Lyme 5, Alexandria 3
Carthage 21, Harrisville 12
Brushton-Moira 7, Chateaugay 5
Heuvelton 4, Edwards-Knox 1
Norwood-Norfolk 15, Madrid-Waddington 3
Hermon-DeKalb, Morristown -- postponed
Colton-Pierrepont 9, Parishville-Hopkinton 8
Hammond 6, Lisbon 2
Canton 10, OFA 6
Malone 13, St. Lawrence Central 1
Boys’ high school lacrosse
OFA 13, Potsdam 7
Canton 15, Plattsburgh 0
Salmon River 15, St. lawrence Central 5
Watertown 10, New Hartford 6
Girls’ high school lacrosse
Canton 15, OFA 2
Massena 10, Carthage 5
High school golf
Massena 232, Madrid-Waddington 264
Clifton-Fine, Canton -- postponed
OFA 221, Potsdam 238
Malone 233, Governeur 238
Salmon River 184, Norwood-Norfolk 218
General Brown 7, Sandy Creek 0
