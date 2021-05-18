Jamie T. Foote, 59, of Lowville

Jamie was born on April 28, 1962 in Lowville the son of Sharon Foote. He graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1981. He worked for his uncle Clarence “Crank” Lehman doing whitewash. Jamie could be seen early in the morning delivering the Watertown Daily Times in the Lowville area for many years. He married Janice Elaine Mushtare on November 3, 1984 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.