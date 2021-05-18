Jamie T. Foote, 59, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jamie T. Foote, 59, died of natural causes at his home Monday, May 17, 2021.
Jamie was born on April 28, 1962 in Lowville the son of Sharon Foote. He graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1981. He worked for his uncle Clarence “Crank” Lehman doing whitewash. Jamie could be seen early in the morning delivering the Watertown Daily Times in the Lowville area for many years. He married Janice Elaine Mushtare on November 3, 1984 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Surviving are his wife, Janice; his mother Sharon DeLawyer; his brother, Jason (Hannah) DeLawyer and their three sons; his aunt who helped raise him, Frances Lehman; uncles, cousins; and his father-in-law, Edward Mushtare and family.
He is predeceased by his step father, Dorrance E. DeLawyer, his step son, Randy B. Hellinger, Jr. and his mother-in-law, Genevieve D. Mushtare.
Jamie played basketball during high school, enjoyed watching sports, liked carpentry work, he loved his cats, and his dogs, Titus and Bowzer.
A graveside service will be on Thursday, May 20th at 10:00am at Beaches Bridge Cemetery. On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.