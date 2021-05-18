Massena man convicted of surveilling 13-year-old

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Massena man has been convicted of setting up a camera to take video of a 13-year-old girl in her bedroom.
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua says a jury on Monday found 47-year-old John Lamb guilty of second-degree unlawful surveillance.
Pasqua says Lamb set up a camcorder outside the girl’s home in October 2019 in order to record her in her bedroom.
Lamb was taken to county jail without bail following the verdict.
Sentencing is set for July 19.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.