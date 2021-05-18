New Art Gallery Opening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Orion Art Gallery & Studio Grand Opening May 29 Orion Art Galley & Studio, the 1000 Islands area’s newest fine arts gallery, will be opening its doors for a grand opening celebration on Saturday May 29, from 12PM – 7PM. The gallery is located on NY State Rt. 12 near the entry drive to the North Country Visitor’s Center and the Thousand Island Winery, ¼ mile west of the 1000 Islands Rt. 81 off ramp.
The gallery collection includes artworks of 15 artists in diverse styles and mediums including fused glass, photography, ceramics, painting, handcrafts, and jewelry. With a single level spacious layout, the gallery is fully accessible with ample parking, and includes a ceramic studio, and large classroom area. Art classes in ceramics, figure drawing, stained glass, watercolor, and colored pencil are being scheduled through the summer season.
The grand opening celebration will include the official “ribbon cutting” at 12 noon, entertainment by local guitar musicians, light refreshments, art demonstrations, and door prizes. Admission is free and open to the public.
For all updated spring and summer open hours, displaying artists, special events schedule, and class registrations, visit www.orion-artgallery.com. Orion Art Gallery & Studio is also on Facebook. Contact: William Christopherson, Info@orion-artgallery.com
