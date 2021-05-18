New Art Gallery Opening

Orion Art Gallery & Studio Grand Opening May 29 Orion Art Galley & Studio, the 1000 Islands area’s newest fine arts gallery, will be opening its doors for a grand opening celebration on Saturday May 29, from 12PM – 7PM. The gallery is located on NY State Rt. 12 near the entry drive to the North Country Visitor’s Center and the Thousand Island Winery, ¼ mile west of the 1000 Islands Rt. 81 off ramp.