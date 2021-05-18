7 News interview: Watertown City Council candidate Doug Rice

By John Moore | May 18, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 5:53 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We continue our interviews with candidates for Watertown City Council.

Doug Rice sat down with 7 News anchor John Moore and says he wants to hold the line on taxes, maximize the value of the tax dollar, and focus on infrastructure.

Rice wants a more communicative city government, using technology like social media. On fire department issues, he thinks Watertown should investigate how comparatively-sized cities operate.

In addition, Rice is in favor of allowing a recreational marijuana dispensary in the city.

