7 News interview: Watertown City Council candidate Doug Rice

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We continue our interviews with candidates for Watertown City Council.
Doug Rice sat down with 7 News anchor John Moore and says he wants to hold the line on taxes, maximize the value of the tax dollar, and focus on infrastructure.
Rice wants a more communicative city government, using technology like social media. On fire department issues, he thinks Watertown should investigate how comparatively-sized cities operate.
In addition, Rice is in favor of allowing a recreational marijuana dispensary in the city.
Watch Rice’s interview above.
