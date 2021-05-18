North country voters cast ballots on school budgets

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - People across the north country and the rest of the state are voting Tuesday on their school district’s annual budgets and school board members.
We caught up with some voters in the Watertown City School District, where they’re deciding the fate of a proposed $13 million capital project.
The money would be used for improvements, like a new roof at the high school as well as heating and ventilation upgrades.
“My support is out there for any renovation project as long as it helps the schools so they’re going to be around for many more years,” said Rosie Gaffney, a Watertown voter.
Polls close at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., depending on the school district.
