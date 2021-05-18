Partly sunny & warm

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be another gorgeous day.
Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid-70s.
It will be mainly clear overnight. Lows will be around 50.
Wednesday will be sunny. Highs will be around 80 degrees.
It will be partly sunny Thursday with a very small chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
It will be close to 80 and mostly cloudy on Friday.
There’s a small chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-70s both days.
It will be mostly sunny and in the low 70s on Monday.
