Partly sunny & warm

Tuesday AM Weather
By Beth Hall | May 18, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT - Updated May 18 at 7:27 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be another gorgeous day.

Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid-70s.

It will be mainly clear overnight. Lows will be around 50.

Wednesday will be sunny. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

It will be partly sunny Thursday with a very small chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be close to 80 and mostly cloudy on Friday.

There’s a small chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-70s both days.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low 70s on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.