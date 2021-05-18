Planet Fitness coming to Salmon Run Mall

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Planet Fitness is opening a location at the Salmon Run Mall in the town of Watertown.
A mall spokesperson said the gym will operate in a portion of the former Gander Outdoor store, not the whole space.
There’s no word on when it will open.
It’s unclear if the Planet Fitness location at Watertown’s Stateway Plaza is moving or if the mall will be the site for a second gym.
We have a call in to Planet Fitness for more information.
