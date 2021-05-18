Report: Canadians can come to U.S. for COVID shot & avoid quarantine

OTTAWA, CANADA (WWNY) - According to reports, Canadians are now allowed to come to the United States for a COVID-19 vaccine and avoid a 14-day quarantine when they return.
Canada’s CTV News reports that after confirming it with the Public Health Agency of Canada.
However, to get across the border, Canadians must have a note from a licensed healthcare provider that the vaccine is medically necessary, and then return with proof of that vaccine from the clinic in the states.
It’s allowed because the Canadian government passed an exemption in its quarantine rules that allows for this cross-border travel for essential medical services.
CTV reports Canadian officials stress that qualified Canadians must go to the vaccine appointment and return immediately and cannot stop anywhere else for anything.
