Ribbon cut at newly renovated Copenhagen Health Center

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After two years of renovating, the Copenhagen Health Center is officially open for business.
People gathered for a ribbon cutting outside of the clinic on Route 12 in Copenhagen Tuesday.
The building was brought up to code and renovations included new doors, lighting, flooring, and equipment.
In total, it cost about $350,000.
Lewis County Health System recruited a new family nurse practitioner, who was born and raised in Lewis County, to run the facility.
“This community poured so much into me growing up and in my family in helping shape who I am, and the path that I took to get to medicine. I always knew I wanted to do rural medicine because I love this community, and so to be able to do that in the community I grew up in is just a dream come true,” said Julie Emery.
The center will be open for appointments and walk-ins, five days a week.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.