School budget votes: Check your district here

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - School districts across the north country held budget votes Tuesday. Voters were also selecting school board members and weighing in on various school purchases and projects, depending on the district.
Results are below. We’ll be updating as the information comes in.
Jefferson County
Alexandria Central School District- Budget passes 233 to 17. A proposition for a $6.5 million gym renovation project passes 221 to 2 Voters OK the purchase of two buses. Timothy Davidson and Heather Lavarnway earn seats on the school board with 152 and 174, respectively. Andrea Adsit, an incumbent, garnered 135 votes.
Indian River Central School District- The budget passes 112 to 11. Voters agree to change school board elections to an “at large” system, meaning the top vote-getters earn seats. Tina Bartlett-Bearup earns a seat on the school board.
Sackets Harbor Central School District- Budget passes 96 to 15. Voters approve the purchase of a school bus. David Altieri earns a school board seat with 105 votes.
Lewis County
Beaver River Central School District- Budget passes 226 to 68. Voters approve the purchase of 3 buses. Voters agree to make future school board votes “at large” and decided to shorten school board terms from five years to three beginning in 2022. A non-voting student school board member was approved 227 to 64. Two school board seats were on the ballot. Incumbent Todd Lighthall keeps his seat with 164 votes. Jacqueline Pate earned the other seat with 246 votes.
Copenhagen Central School District- Budget passes 63 to 6. Lynn Murray and Robert Stackel are reelected to their seats on the school board. They ran unopposed. Voters passed a proposition to transport Head Start children 67 to 2.
Harrisville Central School District- The budget passes 74 to 13. Voters OK the purchase of two buses 74 to 14. Incumbent school board member Cory Bearor ran unopposed.
Lowville Academy- The budget passes 239 to 22. Voters approved the purchase of three school buses and the transportation of head start pupils. Three 3-year terms on the school board were on the ballot. Stacey McConnell beat Andrew Jennings by a vote of 154 to 108. Incumbent Michael Judd returns to the board after garnering 236 votes, along with Shereen Palmer, who received 234 votes.
South Lewis Central School District- The budget passes 221 to 80. Voters push through a proposition to purchase three buses 225 to 72. In a four-way race for two open school board seats, incumbent Jessica Carpenter is elected with 239 votes along with Blake Place with 127 votes. It was a tight race for the second seat, with Mark Austin garnering 122 votes and Joanna Daily earning 114.
St. Lawrence County
Brasher Fall Central School District- The budget passes 169 to 19. Voters approve the purchase of three school buses. Courtney Hallahan earns a seat on the school board.
Canton Central School District- The budget passes 646 to 141. Voters overwhelmingly approve a $27.5 million dollar capital project for a host of improvements and upgrades. The vote on the capital project was 608 to 180. Voters OK the purchase of three buses and approved an increase in funding for the Canton library. Seven people were vying for five seats on the school board. Wendy Todd earns a 3 year seat with 564 votes. Incumbent Victor Rycroff earns a 3 year seat with 537 votes. Christopher Marquart earns a 3 year seat with 525 votes. Kate Halleron Murphy earns a 2 year seat with 523 votes. Rob Larrabee earns a one year position with 480 votes.
Clifton-Fine Central School District- Budget passes 91 to 10. John Perrault, Jeremy Thompson, and Lynne Backus, all unopposed, earn three year seats on the school board.
Hermon-DeKalb Central School District- Budget passes 80 to 4. School board incumbent, Ann Williams, runs unopposed and earns a five year seat on the school board.
Heuvelton Central School District- Budget passes 113 to 27. Alexa Backus is elected to a five year term on the school board.
Hammond Central School District- The budget passes 55 to 15. Voters agreed to change future school board votes to an “at large” system, meaning the top vote getters earn seats. Jennifer Gardner and Viviana Wilmot earn seats on the school board.
Massena Central School District- Budget passes 447 to 74. In a five-way race for two seats on the school board, Timothy Hayes and Patricia Murphy earn seats with 333 votes and 298 votes, respectively.
Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District- Budget passes 174 to 54. Voters OK the purchase of two school buses. There was an upset in the race for school board. Geri Lynn Wilson, who was on the ballot, was defeated by write-in candidate Heather Liebferd. Liebferd garnered 123 votes, while Wilson received 85.
Potsdam Central School District- Budget passes 340 to 55. Voters OK the purchase of three buses. Postdam had three open school board seats but only two incumbents on the ballot. Joshua Fiske and Jim Hubbard will return to the board, and they’ll be joined by write-in candidate Lynzie Schulte, who garnered 70 votes.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.