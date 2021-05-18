School budget votes: Check your district here

Canton Central School District- The budget passes 646 to 141. Voters overwhelmingly approve a $27.5 million dollar capital project for a host of improvements and upgrades. The vote on the capital project was 608 to 180. Voters OK the purchase of three buses and approved an increase in funding for the Canton library. Seven people were vying for five seats on the school board. Wendy Todd earns a 3 year seat with 564 votes. Incumbent Victor Rycroff earns a 3 year seat with 537 votes. Christopher Marquart earns a 3 year seat with 525 votes. Kate Halleron Murphy earns a 2 year seat with 523 votes. Rob Larrabee earns a one year position with 480 votes.