SPCA: Rachel & Chandler, 2 cute kitties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson County SPCA is featuring two cute, playful kittens this week.
Executive director Jordan Walker-Rodriguez says Chandler and Rachel are 7 months old and have been at the SPCA since February.
Right now, they’re at the SPCA’s Petco adoption center.
It’s kitten season, so many kittens will soon be ready for homes.
Also, the main shelter’s cat wing is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on days the SPCA is open.
Dog adoptions are still by appointment only, but you can see them during the weekly open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
You can find out more and discover what pets are available at jeffersoncountyspca.org.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.