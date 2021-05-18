Tomorrow’s Health: middle-age blood pressure, air pollution risk for kids & gambling during lockdown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Middle-aged women are being urged to check their blood pressure to avoid heart attacks.
Researchers in Norway found women in their 40s with mildly elevated blood pressure have twice the risk of acute coronary syndromes in their 50s.
Air pollution risk for kids
The American Academy of Pediatrics is warning of the consequences of air pollution on children’s health.
Data shows it can make chronic diseases like asthma worse and is also associated with abnormal lung and neurodevelopment, cancer, obesity and cardiovascular disease.
The academy is recommending pediatricians know pollution issues in their area and advocate for better environmental policies.
Lockdown gambling
Gamblers upped their ante online during lockdown.
A study out of the U.K. found regular gamblers were more than six times more likely to gamble online than before the pandemic.
Researchers were also troubled by a strong link between increased online gambling and heavy drinking.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.