Tri-county region reports 36 new COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Tuesday that they have 36 new cases of the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 14 new infections.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,999 cases of the virus.
Three people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 85.
Officials said 6,768 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 11 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,376 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths.
There are 3 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 91 cases are active and 7,189 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 11 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,317.
The death toll remains at 30.
Two people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,230 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.