Watertown’s splash pad opens to enthusiastic crowd

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The splash pad at Watertown’s Thompson Park opened for the season Tuesday.
Last year, the pad was dry until about June due to COVID-19.
We caught up with some families that flocked from all over the north country to get in on the fun.
“We’re super excited. We came a lot last year and my kids love it. When I told them it was open, they were like, ‘Yes, let’s go,’” said Shiona Frost, a mother watching her kids play at the splash pad.
“Oh, this is long waiting. Long waiting for us to get outside and enjoy the nice weather and be around people,” said
Penny Bauder, a grandmother.
“It’s’ the best day ever,” said Penelope Bauder, her granddaughter.
The splash pad is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
